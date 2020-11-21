If there’s one thing that is noticeable about Mikel Arteta’s tenure at Arsenal thus far, it is his single-mindedness and strength of character.

From the way in which he has marginalised Mesut Ozil to ensuring that Matteo Guendouzi was sent packing, the Spaniard has left no one at the club in any doubt as to who is in charge.

It’s the sort of attitude that works for some players and not others, but it’s hard to argue with Arteta’s impact in the relatively short space of time he’s been at the helm of the Gunners first-team.

He clearly isn’t to be messed with and he’s made it clear that he will be hunting down the person who leaked a training ground bust-up between Dani Ceballos and David Luiz to the media.

“I don’t like the fact that that incident comes out at all,” he said in his pre-match press conference before the Leeds game, cited by the Daily Star.

“I will find out where it is coming from and if that is the case, that goes completely against what I expect from each other, the privacy and the confidentiality that we need, and there will be consequences.”

Whomever the culprit is, they might be better served taking the initiative and apologising to Arteta and the players before the Spanish inquisition begins.