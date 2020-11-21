‘One step ahead’ – These Chelsea fans left purring by another superb showing from summer signing

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have been salivating over Hakim Ziyech again after his first-half performance against Newcastle this afternoon.

Ziyech missed the start of the season with a knee injury he picked up during a pre-season friendly against Brighton. As a result, Chelsea fans were forced to wait to see the new arrival in action.

After masterful displays against Krasnodar, Burnley and Sheffield United, the Chelsea faithful were given a good idea of the level of performance the Moroccan is able to produce.

He’s continued his purple patch at St. James’ Park this morning, with his first-half performance leaving him trending in the UK on Twitter, with many Chelsea fans loving what they’re seeing.

Here’s how some of the Chelsea fan base took to Twitter this afternoon to share their delight at Ziyech’s exploits once again. It look as though Frank Lampard has bagged himself a gem in the transfer market!

ziyech’s crosses are exquisite. what a left foot. my goodness! — hakim ziyech stan account. (@yifzzz_) November 21, 2020

No one: Ziyech when he sees Werner make a run: pic.twitter.com/y8bKFDCzM7 — Blue_Gangsta(); (@Keke_M_) November 21, 2020

Hakim Ziyech unlocking Newcastle United’s low block. pic.twitter.com/vzqtU4GDBv — ? (@BillyGilmourSZN) November 21, 2020

Nah Ziyech is actually unreal wtf was that pass — lewis (@ftbllew) November 21, 2020

Hakim Ziyech is an artist. One if the best players out there. #Chelsea #NEWCHE — Hesham Aboukeila (@Heshamfayek) November 21, 2020

Ziyech is taking over hazard at Chelsea gradually #newche — Adeyemi Razaq (@amrazaq) November 21, 2020

Ziyech could turn out to be the signing of the season. Unplayable at times. — Matthew Hirsch (@MattHirsch08) November 21, 2020