As Tottenham Hotspur head into another busy period of an already hectic 2020/21 campaign, it appears that Jose Mourinho is already looking ahead to the second half of the season.

So far, the north Londoners have looked in great shape in all competitions, and are sitting pretty in second place in the table, just a point behind leaders Leicester City.

One assumes in anticipation of potential injuries and fatigue, the Portuguese is already looking at strengthening his side.

According to Football Insider, who quote a Spurs source, although no definitive plan has been agreed at this stage, and will only be decided dependant on what happens over the course of the next few weeks, it’s thought that Davinson Sanchez could be sacrificed in order to have some wiggle room as far as transfers are concerned.

Mourinho already has plenty of cover in the central defensive areas, and the fact that Sanchez has been dropped for the last three matches hints at the manager’s mindset.

Clearly, if Spurs want to build on the success of the season so far, then allowing Mourinho, a Premier League winner, to dictate his needs and wants, has to be considered as a sensible option.

Daniel Levy is notorious when it comes to releasing the purse strings, but surely if he believes there’s a chance of getting close to a title win, he has to go all out to back his manager.