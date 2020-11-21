Menu

Video: Tammy Abraham nets in third consecutive Chelsea game after electric Timo Werner solo run

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Tammy Abraham has netted a second goal for Chelsea against Newcastle at St. James’ Park after some brilliant work from Timo Werner.

Werner had squandered two good chances for Chelsea previously in the contest, leaving the score-line looking rather precarious, with Newcastle still very much in the game at 1-0.

However, the German was not going to allow another to pass him by, running between two Newcastle defenders before executing a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Tammy Abraham.

MORE: Video: Lovely moment Frank Lampard embraces son of late Ray Clemence before Newcastle clash

Abraham made no mistake, firing home off the post, meaning that the England international has now scored in all of his last three games for the Blues.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star’s agent admits client’s playing time isn’t ‘fair’ and hints at January transfer exit
Video: Lovely moment Frank Lampard embraces son of late Ray Clemence before Newcastle clash
‘One step ahead’ – These Chelsea fans left purring by another superb showing from summer signing

Chelsea look as though they will be heading to the top of the Premier League table, for a number of hours, at least. There is a benefit to being pencilled in for the early kick-off, after all – even after an international break in a season more congested than ever.

More Stories Tammy Abraham Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.