Video: Tammy Abraham nets in third consecutive Chelsea game after electric Timo Werner solo run

Tammy Abraham has netted a second goal for Chelsea against Newcastle at St. James’ Park after some brilliant work from Timo Werner.

Werner had squandered two good chances for Chelsea previously in the contest, leaving the score-line looking rather precarious, with Newcastle still very much in the game at 1-0.

However, the German was not going to allow another to pass him by, running between two Newcastle defenders before executing a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Tammy Abraham.

Abraham made no mistake, firing home off the post, meaning that the England international has now scored in all of his last three games for the Blues.

What a run from Timo Werner! ?? The Newcastle defence couldn’t stop the German who sets up Tammy Abraham to score ? pic.twitter.com/XcHZUmvBpb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 21, 2020

Chelsea look as though they will be heading to the top of the Premier League table, for a number of hours, at least. There is a benefit to being pencilled in for the early kick-off, after all – even after an international break in a season more congested than ever.