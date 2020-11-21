After a successful outing against Iceland, England manager Gareth Southgate would’ve been left in no doubt as to why he has to find a spot in his starting XI for Phil Foden.

The Man City starlet, alongside Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, was a standout performer, and his two goals as well as an incredible piece of skill – a Cruyff turn after a ball had dropped from mid-air – deserved a wider audience than it got.

TalkSPORT’s Darren Bent believes that Foden is now worthy of more game time for the national team, but even he wasn’t sure who could be left out in order for the City star to be accommodated.