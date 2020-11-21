Menu

Video: Cesc Fabregas leads Monaco celebrations after epic comeback win over PSG

It was a game for the ages in Ligue 1 on Friday night, and Monaco rightly celebrated their epic win in a five-goal thriller against Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe had put the Parisiens in a commanding two-goal half-time lead, but the substitution of Cesc Fabregas, on for the second-half, changed the direction of the match for the hosts.

Kevin Volland’s quick-fire double drew Monaco level before Fabregas himself provided the match-winning goal from the spot with just seven minutes remaining.

In the dressing room after the game, the former Arsenal and Chelsea man led the celebrations.

