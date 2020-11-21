Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo arrives unmarked to net second of the night for Juventus after superb adjustment

Juventus
It’s safe to say Cristiano Ronaldo has come back from coronavirus quarantine with a bang. The Juventus striker has just netted his second goal of the night.

Ronaldo scored the Serie A champions’ first goal of the game during their contest with Cagliari this evening, cutting in on his right foot and firing beyond the full-stretch goalkeeper.

As he often is, Ronaldo was hungry for more. One goal is never enough to satisfy the Portugal captain.

Ronaldo arrived unmarked at the back post after Juan Cuadrado’s corner was flicked on, with the veteran adjusting his body well in order to direct the goal into the back of the net once again.

There truly is no stopping this man. No matter how old he gets, no matter how many setbacks he suffers, Ronaldo will always prevail – and find himself on the scoresheet.

At the grand old age of 35 he’s showing no signs of slowing down!

