Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shows tidy dribbling before brilliant finish for Juventus vs Cagliari

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened the scoring for Juventus vs Cagliari in the 38th minute of tonight’s Serie A tie against Cagliari.

Alvaro Morata laid the ball off to 35-year-old on the edge of the box, Ronaldo used a slight hesitation followed by a burst of pace to create space away from two defenders.

Ronaldo hammered the ball into the back of the net with a superb finish. The forward’s strike was hit with pure venom and the keeper had no chance of stopping it.

BRILLIANT from Cristiano Ronaldo! ? The trademark cut inside and then he arrows the finish into the corner ? pic.twitter.com/L4UVe4sUi7 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) November 21, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to look as clinical as ever in front of goal.