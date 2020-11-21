Video: Dangerous Mason Mount cross gifts Chelsea the lead via Newcastle own goal with claims of Ben Chilwell foul

Chelsea have taken the lead against Newcastle in the 10th minute of this afternoon’s game-week opening Premier League tie.

The Blues got the upper hand after a clever set-piece routine, seeing Mason Mount exchange pass with Hakim Ziyech before he was then slipped into space by Timo Werner.

Mount held off the pressure to fire a dangerous ball across the face of goal, which was turned into the back of the net at the far post by Federico Fernandez.

The Magpies centre-back claims he was pushed by Ben Chilwell in the play, but this call was far too soft and the goal stood.

Ben Chilwell Goal ? – Chelsea vs Newcastle 1-0 pic.twitter.com/2JmNomPolE — the football goals (@thefootballgoa2) November 21, 2020

Pictures from Canal+

Frank Lampard will be delighted with this, the Blues were piling on the pressure at this point, with Tammy Abraham seeing a header brilliantly saved just a minute earlier.