Video: Danny Welbeck stuns high-flying Aston Villa with beautiful lob to score for Brighton

In the 11th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie against Aston Villa, Danny Welbeck upset the in-form side to hand Brighton the lead on the break.

Graeme Potter’s side hit the Villains on the break, when Adam Lallana’s pass found its way through to a completely open Welbeck – as Tyrone Mings failed to track the forward’s run.

Welbeck charged towards goal, remaining cool, calm and collected as he chipped former Arsenal stopper Emiliano Martinez with a beautiful lob to hand Brighton the lead.

Welcome to Brighton, Danny Welbeck! ? The forward has his first goal for the Seagulls! A superbly executed chip ? pic.twitter.com/uFPmS4zhmh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 21, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports.

It’s great to see that Welbeck is hitting the back of the net after some constant injury troubles derailed his career, the Seagulls have already reignited the career of his former England teammate Adam Lallana.