Menu

Video: Lovely moment Frank Lampard embraces son of late Ray Clemence before Newcastle clash

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Frank Lampard was caught by the cameras embracing Stephen Clemence, son of the late Ray Clemence, before Chelsea’s clash with Newcastle United this afternoon.

Ray Clemence, one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of English football, tragically passed away at the age of 72 at the tail end of last week.

His legacy; success at Liverpool and Tottenham as a player and with the England National Team both in a playing and coaching capacity.

MORE: ‘One step ahead’ – These Chelsea fans left purring by another superb showing from summer signing

His death is a huge loss for the English game, as Chelsea manager Frank Lampard would no doubt acknowledge.

Ahead of today’s clash between the Blues and Newcastle, Lampard was caught on camera giving a warm embrace to Clemence’s son at St. James’ Park.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories / Latest News
‘One step ahead’ – These Chelsea fans left purring by another superb showing from summer signing
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino’s disasterclass shooting and chance creation stats this season
Video: Dangerous Mason Mount cross gifts Chelsea the lead via Newcastle own goal with claims of Ben Chilwell foul

Stephen Clemence, formerly of Tottenham, Birmingham and Leicester, works as a coach under Steve Bruce’s stewardship at Newcastle.

It will have been an unimaginably difficult week for him and his family, so it’s a nice moment to see Lampard pay his respects in this manner.

More Stories Frank Lampard ray clemence Stephen Clemence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.