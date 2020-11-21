Menu

Video: Sensation Tariq Lamptey shows ill-disciplined side with quick-fire double-yellow vs Aston Villa

Former Chelsea man Tariq Lamptey showed his indiscipline by picking up two red cards in two minutes during Brighton’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Lamptey has been one of the stars of the Premier League season so far. The Chelsea academy product, who departed in search of regular first-team football despite his tender age, has been electrifying down the right-hand-side of defence for Graham Potter’s men.

Lamptey featured for 91 minutes for Brighton this afternoon during their triumph over in-form Aston Villa, hardly putting a foot wrong until getting booked in the 89th minute, but to put a real black mark on his record, the 20-year-old picked up a second yellow card two minutes later.

See the second yellow incident below, with the pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport.

While Lamptey is an undeniably talented player, the ill-discipline he displayed in getting sent off in this manner may well be why he has been shunned by Gareth Southgate so far for England.

Lamptey cannot afford to be losing his head like that at this level, especially with his team fighting to hold on to what proved to be a big three points for Brighton. On another day, his actions could have cost his side.

