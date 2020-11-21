Menu

Video: Jose Mourinho substitute masterclass as Giovani Lo Celso doubles Tottenham’s lead with first involvement

Tottenham have doubled their advantage over Manchester City this evening through midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Jose Mourinho v Pep Guardiola contests always prove to be entertaining – and they’ve not let us down this evening.

Spurs struck first with Heung-min Son firing past Ederson to continue his purple patch in the Premier League.

Aymeric Laporte thought he’d brought the scores level after he beat Hugo Lloris with a fine finish, but Mike Dean ruled it out after looking at the VAR monitor.

Tottenham have now got their second, with substitute Lo Celso scoring with his very first touch.

There’s plenty of big game players in the history of football, but has there ever been a big game manager quite like Jose Mourinho?

The two-time European champion may well have won the game for Tottenham with a masterful substitution. You can say what you like about him – but these kind of games are his bread and butter.

