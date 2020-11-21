Video: Manchester United and Real Madrid target sets pulses racing with brilliant 15 minute hat-trick

Erling Haaland is doing more Erling Haaland things for Borussia Dortmund. He’s just netted a 15 minute hat-trick.

The Norwegian, who is of interest to both Manchester United and Real Madrid according to the Mirror, is already one of the finest goal scorers on the planet, despite being just 20-years-old.

Boy has he proven it tonight, too.

During Dortmund’s clash with Hertha Berlin tonight, Haaland found himself without a goal in the 46th minute of the match. By his standards, that’s a drought.

He made up for it, though. By the 62nd minute, the golden boy had a hat-trick.

Here’s how he rounded off his treble, pressing high to win the ball back before rounding the goalkeeper and finding the empty net, with pictures courtesy of beINSports.

?????? Golden Boy Haaland nets a 15 minute hat-trick for Dortmund. This kid is the real deal.pic.twitter.com/dAXPZqdUnT — thesportsman (@TheSportsman) November 21, 2020

Either Real Madrid or Manchester United would be incredibly fortunate to have a player with his talent on their books, if either of them are successful in acquiring him.

He looks certain to be one of the finest of his generation. He really does look to have it all.