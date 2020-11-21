Menu

Video: Preston’s Darnell Fisher grabs penis of Sheffield Wednesday ace Callum Paterson in shock moment

Preston North End FC
Of all the Championship’s fixtures today, one extraordinary moment appears to have become the talking point of their match-week.

During Preston’s 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday, full-back Darnell Fisher can clearly be seen grabbing the genital area of Wednesday utility man Callum Paterson.

The incident took place during a set-piece, as Fisher was tasked with marking the Scotsman, he brushed Paterson’s private parts once before then completely grabbing them in a shock moment.

Whilst Paterson didn’t appear to show much of a reaction to the incident, it’s clear that the Sheffield ace did not consent to this kind of action at all.

Something like this would be deemed criminal on the street, so the Championship now have to consider how to handle this situation.

