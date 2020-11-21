Video: Preston’s Darnell Fisher grabs penis of Sheffield Wednesday ace Callum Paterson in shock moment

Of all the Championship’s fixtures today, one extraordinary moment appears to have become the talking point of their match-week.

During Preston’s 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday, full-back Darnell Fisher can clearly be seen grabbing the genital area of Wednesday utility man Callum Paterson.

The incident took place during a set-piece, as Fisher was tasked with marking the Scotsman, he brushed Paterson’s private parts once before then completely grabbing them in a shock moment.

What the HELL is Fisher doing to Paterson here????? #swfc pic.twitter.com/wrJLcMiglm — Chris Robinson (@ChrisIRobinson) November 21, 2020

Whilst Paterson didn’t appear to show much of a reaction to the incident, it’s clear that the Sheffield ace did not consent to this kind of action at all.

Something like this would be deemed criminal on the street, so the Championship now have to consider how to handle this situation.