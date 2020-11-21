According to one former Tottenham Hotspur player, Harry Kane is edging towards becoming the greatest striker the English national team and Premier League has ever seen.

At present, Alan Shearer tops the Premier League scoring charts with what appears to be an insurmountable total of 260 goals per the Premier League’s official website, whilst Wayne Rooney holds the England record with his 53 per TheFA.com.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Ryan Mason remains convinced that if Kane plays on for another five years, he’ll smash both totals.

At present, the Tottenham centre-forward has 150 in the English top-flight, and 32 for the national team. It’s doable.