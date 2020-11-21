Menu

Video: Heung-min Son sharp as a razor as he fires Tottenham into early lead over Manchester City

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Tottenham have taken the lead in their top of the table clash with Manchester City this evening through the in-form Heung-min Son.

While Man City are not currently competing at the top of the Premier League, you have to consider them one of the frontrunners for the league title with the squad that Pep Guardiola possesses’.

With Tottenham being one of the in-form teams in the league, with Son being a major contributor to that, this game was looking like a spectacle which was the perfect way to dust off any cobwebs left over from the international break.

Son, who was away with his country over the break, clearly allowed no dust to gather over the last two weeks as he looked sharp racing through on goal and beating Ederson with the finish.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

It’s the perfect start for Jose Mourinho’s men, while Guardiola has work to do if he’s going to mark his contract-extending week with a victory in North London.

That’s Son’s 11th goal contribution in the Premier League this season, too. He’s really stepped it up a level this term – and Tottenham benefiting from it.

