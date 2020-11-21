Atletico Madrid took the lead over Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano after some seriously suspect goalkeeping from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

With the cracks showing at both Barcelona and Real Madrid this season, Diego Simeone has been presented with another shot at the La Liga title.

Tonight’s contest with Barcelona was the perfect platform for Atletico to affirm their title credentials, and thus far, they have done so successfully.

Atletico ensured it was they who had the lead going into the half-time break after Yannick Carrasco took full advantage after ter Stegen found himself in no man’s land.

Where was Ter Stegen going??? pic.twitter.com/Fzq3XhqLUT — Ali ???? (@TheBeardedRauI) November 21, 2020

Pictures courtesy of beINSports

ter Stegen is one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, with another of them in the opposing net. You would have expected better here from the German.

He’ll be dearly hoping that his error does not cost Barcelona on the night, because in a title six-pointer like this, at any stage in the season, the stakes are incredibly high.