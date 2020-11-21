Menu

Video: Poetry in motion as Tottenham dispel Jose Mourinho myths by scoring gorgeous disallowed team goal

Whoever said Jose Mourinho’s teams don’t play attractive football? You ought to show them this goal Tottenham had disallowed against Manchester City.

Mourinho is a renown pragmatic and practical manager, but his teams of the past, even if hugely successful, haven’t always been easy on the eye.

The phrase ‘park the bus’ springs to mind when you think of Mourinho’s tactics, at least historically, with both Chelsea and Inter Milan sitting deep and playing on the break at times.

Though, there could be a change of the tides in the manager’s office at Tottenham.

Only Chelsea have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Mourinho’s Spurs, and that’s even after they had an elegant, free-flowing team goal disallowed in the first-half of the City match.

The inter-play between the Spurs players is a sight to behold, with it being typically finished off with the combination of Kane and Son.

It’s sad that this one was disallowed, because it was poetry in motion!

