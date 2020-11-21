Menu

Video: Ex-Chelsea winger channels inner Hakim Ziyech to expose Blues’ unnecessary £37M expenditure

Aston Villa have drawn level with Brighton through Ezri Konsa, but former Chelsea winger Bertrand Traore has to get the plaudits for this one.

Villa have been one of the teams of the Premier League season so far, with their victories over Liverpool and Arsenal, for an aggregate score-line of 10-2 in their favour, being the highlights of their campaign to date.

One man who was influential in both games was Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley, who was sadly forced off the field with a hamstring injury early on. However, another former Blue stepped up to the mark in his absence.

Bertrand Traore, who emerged under Jose Mourinho’s stewardship before fading into obscurity, swung in a sumptuous cross which was latched onto by Konsa, who made no mistake.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

It has to be said, there’s shades of Hakim Ziyech in that delivery from Traore.

Ziyech has been making the headlines at Chelsea for his gorgeous deliveries into the opposition penalty area, with his assists for Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva against Sheffield United testament to that.

The Standard reported at the time of the deal that Chelsea parted with just over £37M to sign Ziyech from Ajax. If this ball from Traore is anything to go by, they should’ve just kept him around!

