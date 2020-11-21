Video: More VAR and handball controversy as Man City have goal brutally chalked off vs Tottenham

Manchester City had a goal disallowed in the first-half of their contest with Tottenham this evening – and we regret to report, it’s one of those ones.

City found themselves 1-0 down early on after Heung-min Son struck, meaning Pep Guardiola’s men needed to find a reply if they wanted to have any hope of getting themselves back into the Premier League title hunt.

Centre-back Aymeric Laporte thought that he’d contributed in the opposing penalty area, firing home past Hugo Lloris and bringing the scores level, but as it often does, VAR had other ideas.

See the incident below, with Mike Dean marching over to the monitor before chalking it off.

Gabriel Jesus has brushed the ball with his arm there, with the majority of the control being with his midriff. We know, rules are rules, but the rules are a little bit pedantic and silly, aren’t they?

Laporte will feel aggrieved when he watches this one back, and understandably so. It’s very harsh, as it has been all too often on the handball front this season.