Video: Villarreal equalise vs Real Madrid after rash Thibaut Courtois concedes penalty

In the 74th minute of today’s La Liga tie against Villarreal, Thibaut Courtois made the mistake that ultimately cost Los Blancos three points as he conceded a penalty.
Courtois rashly decided to rush out and bring down Samuel Chukwueze after the Nigerian was played in with a brilliant pass.
With the day’s skipper, Raphael Varane, also moving across, Courtois’ decision was certainly reckless and it seems like this mix-up between the pair was costly.
Gerard Moreno didn’t turn down the golden opportunity, the Spaniard actually slipped on the spot as he stutter-stepped and tucked the ball into the bottom corner.
Chukwueze beats Courtois to the pass, and Villarreal get a penalty! ?
Gerard Moreno converts and it's 1-1 ? pic.twitter.com/wV68yQ5kbz
— Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) November 21, 2020
Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.
This marks the fourth penalty that Zinedine Zidane’s side have conceded over their last two La Liga games, with Carlos Soler bagging a hat-trick from their gifts for Valencia last time out.