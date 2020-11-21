In the 46th minute of this evening’s Premier League tie between Manchester United and West Brom, the relegation-threatened Baggies seemed to have won themselves a lifeline.

David Coote pointed to the spot after Bruno Fernandes hacked at the leg of Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher, which caused the central midfielder to bundle to the floor.

Coote, the man who didn’t punish Jordan Pickford for the challenge that left Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk with a long-term knee injury, went over to the VAR monitor and overturned his original decision.

Fernandes was a very lucky man and the playmaker made up for his near costly error just minutes later.

No penalty to West Brom #MUNWBA

Slaven Bilic never shies away from things post-match and we can’t wait to see the Croatian’s reaction considering how things have turned out.