Video: Worrying scenes as Barcelona’s Gerard Pique is forced off after nasty blow to the knee against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Barcelona suffered a heartbreaking nightmare in the 58th minute of their 1-0 defeat to title rivals Atletico Madrid this evening.

As long-serving academy product Gerard Pique went to collect a loose ball, a falling Angel Correa collided with the centre-back’s knee, leaving the Spaniard in agony.

The footage of the incident is certainly gruesome as Pique’s knee can be seen being bent in a nasty moment of impact.

This was just an unfortunate accident that couldn’t be avoided, hopefully the fact that Pique was able to walk off as he was replaced by Sergino Dest is a good sign.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

We’re all hoping that this isn’t a serious injury for Pique at the tail-end of his illustrious career. We’d like to send our best wishes to Gerard and family.

