Wales handed huge dilemma as Giggs re-bailed until February

After first being arrested on November 1, on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault after an alleged bust-up with his girlfriend, Ryan Giggs has been bailed until February pending further enquiries.

Whilst that might prove to be of temporary personal relief for the Wales manager, it has put the authorities in an awkward position ahead of next year’s European Championship.

Giggs has strenuously denied all of the allegations against him, however, as The Sun report, Wales also have their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign beginning in March and they can ill afford to have this hanging over them.

By taking action before a charge is made, Wales would effectively be overriding Giggs’ right of being innocent until proven guilty, and that in itself could prove problematic for them.

More Stories / Latest News Former Monaco chief expects sensational Kylian Mbappe transfer as Liverpool and Real Madrid remain on red alert Video: Cesc Fabregas leads Monaco celebrations after epic comeback win over PSG Man United suffer major cyber attack but West Brom fixture expected to go ahead

The situation is an unsavoury one whichever way you look at it, and the sooner that it’s dealt with, the better.

Given that Giggs apparently intends to carry on in the position, the ball is well and truly in the Welsh Football Association’s court.