West Brom’s hopes of unlikely result vs Man United dashed as journalist reveals coronavirus fears

Journalist Joseph Masi has claimed that as many as four West Brom players could miss out on their clash with Manchester United tonight due to coronavirus.

The Baggies have not had things going their way this term, with Slaven Bilic under pressure as a result, and find themselves travelling to Old Trafford this evening in need of a result.

Man United are without a win at home in the Premier League so far this season, so West Brom may well have fancied their chances in the run up to this one.

However, their hopes of pulling off an unlikely result have been dashed, with Daily Star reporter Joseph Masi claiming on Twitter that there’s seemingly been a COVID outbreak in the dressing room.

Arrived at Old Trafford. Going to be very interesting to see Albion’s starting line-up. Bilic said “one or two” players will likely miss out after contracting Covid-19. But I’m hearing it could be three or four. Team news in an hour. #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) November 21, 2020

Though it is not clarified whether this is an in-house outbreak, or if up to four players returned from the international break with the virus, it’s rotten news for Bilic.

Without the names of those affected, it would be wrong to speculate. For West Brom’s sake, let’s just hope that they’re not missing any key figures tonight.