‘Zidane cost us 2 points’ – These Real Madrid fans react to ‘terrible’ performance in draw vs Villarreal

Real Madrid CF
Some Real Madrid fans are furious after the side’s 1-1 draw against Villarreal today, the tactics and decisions from Zinedine Zidane have been blasted.

Due to injury troubles and Casemiro being out due to Covid-19, Zidane made seven changes to the starting lineup that were embarrassed 4-1 by Valencia, which is when question marks were first raised.

Los Blancos got off to a flyer as Mariano Diaz scored less than two minutes in with a brilliant header on his first start of the season, following a pinpoint cross from the returning Dani Carvajal.

That proved to be the reigning champions’ only shot on target of the entire game, Villarreal were the much more creative side and they were rewarded for that approach in the 75th minute.

Thibaut Courtois recklessly brought down Samuel Chukwueze after an apparent mix-up with Raphael Varane, Gerard Moreno stepped up and converted the penalty.

Here’s how some of the Madrid faithful have reacted to the frustrating display:

Zidane’s audacious team selection – whilst a lot of it was out of his hands – simply didn’t pay off.

Los Blancos couldn’t win the midfield battle once again, further highlighting just how important Casemiro is to the foundation of the side.

This contributed to Eden Hazard being isolated on the wing, as a marquee player he should be performing better, but the Belgian shouldn’t receive the sole blame for the side’s lack of creativity.

