Another injury setback for Barcelona as injury prone striker awaits the result of scan for shoulder injury

It’s never nice to see a talented player’s career starting to drift away from them because of injuries, but Ousmane Dembele has firmly gained the tag of an injury prone player now.

It’s been a real problem for him at Barcelona because he’s never been an undisputed first choice player, so every little injury he picks up forces him to the side-lines and he struggles to pick up any momentum.

Usually it’s a tweak or a pull in his leg that flares up and bothers him, but it appears that he’s injured his shoulder in the loss to Atletico Madrid this time round.

He’s expected to miss some more playing time, but Barca are waiting for the results of a scan to see how bad the injury is:

??? El delantero a la espera de confirmación oficial, sufre un esguince en el hombro tras la caída que sufrió durante el partido ? @ap_angelperezhttps://t.co/yuZhy7g2KA — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) November 22, 2020

It really is the last thing Barca need just now with Gerard Pique picking up a particularly nasty looking injury last night as well, while all of these knocks will affect Dembele’s transfer value if Barca look to move him on in January too.