Manchester United agreed €150million summer transfer before Barcelona intervention

Manchester United FC
Manchester United were reportedly not far away from a summer transfer window deal for Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati.

According to Sport, Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes reached a deal for Fati to join Man Utd for around €150million before Barcelona decided to pull the plug on the move.

It would have been quite something to see this deal go through, with Fati looking like one of the most exciting young players in world football at the moment after his recent rise at the Nou Camp.

The 18-year-old has already managed 43 appearances and 13 goals for the Barcelona first-team, and has also already established himself as a senior Spain international.

Fati looks to have a big future at Barca, and they’ll be glad they didn’t cash in on the player when United showed an interest.

Manchester United came close to signing Ansu Fati in the summer

The Red Devils, however, really missed out as they could have done with a player with his pace, skill and goal threat in the wide areas this season.

It’s not been the best start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and Fati would surely have improved them, even if that was huge money to pay for a relatively inexperienced and unproven player.

  1. Alusine Sidiq says:
    November 22, 2020 at 10:26 am

    If Man United succeeds on the Ansu Fati deal, it’s great news. I don’t believe Barcelona will agree to release the player for that amount looking at his significance on the pitch at that tender age.

    Reply

