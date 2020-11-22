Barcelona star faces SIX months out after injury vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is reportedly facing as long as six months out of action after his injury against Atletico Madrid last night.

The veteran centre-back continues to be a key player for Barcelona and this could be a huge blow for Ronald Koeman’s side if it is confirmed.

However, some mixed reports from Catalan outlet Sport suggests some within Barca think the injury is not as serious as it first looked.

Pique had to go off against Atletico and we probably won’t know the full extend of his injury for some time, but it seems it’s not totally unrealistic that he could miss much of the rest of the season.

Barcelona have had a difficult few months, with last season ending badly for them and this campaign getting off to a poor start.

Losing Pique for a lengthy period would be another major blow for the Catalan giants.