Owen Hargreaves believes Tammy Abraham will end up losing his place in Chelsea’s starting line up despite his fine recent form.

The England international has long looked like an exciting young prospect at Stamford Bridge, but he’s perhaps not quite looked good enough to be a regular for the Blues since being promoted to their first-team last season.

Still, Abraham is in fine form at the moment, having scored for three games in a row for Chelsea, and that’s bound to give Lampard something to think about for the campaign ahead.

Hargreaves, however, believes that he’s unlikely to remain first choice up front, with the pundit expecting Lampard to go with a front three of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic when he can.

“Undroppable? Timo Werner is undroppable. But I think he’s making himself a really good squad player,” BT Sport pundit Hargreaves said of Abraham, as quoted by the Metro.

“I think he got 15 [goals] last season. I don’t think he gets enough credit for his overall game.

“I love the fact of his size, technically I think he’s better than people give him credit for.

“He is getting goals but I think when Frank gets his best team nailed down it’ll be Ziyech on one side, Pulisic on the other, and then Werner through the middle [with] Havertz and Mount [behind].

“I think that’s going to be his best team. But Tammy is going to be really important as a squad player.”

Chelsea fans would have to agree that that looks their best front three, at least on paper, but Abraham will no doubt hope to keep on impressing and showing he deserves to be in Lampard’s thinking.