Real Madrid are reportedly not considering a transfer return for Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment.

The Portuguese superstar was a world class performer in his time at the Bernabeu before a surprise departure to Juventus in 2018.

Marca now suggest Ronaldo is leaning towards a possible return to Real, or at least for a move away from Juventus, who are said to be open to getting him off their wage bill.

The report adds, however, that Madrid themselves are not currently keen to re-sign Ronaldo, also due to his extremely high earnings, while the Spanish giants are also generally not keen on bringing people back for second spells.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ronaldo, who remains a lethal goal-scorer after a strong start to this season in Serie A.

One imagines the 35-year-old could continue to play at this high level for a few more years before dropping down to a less competitive league.

However, it seems Real are not going to be looking to bring Ronaldo back for a romantic return any time soon.