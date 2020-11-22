Video: Ajax star David Neres scores screamer from outside of the box

Ajax star David Neres has scored one of the best goals you’ll see this weekend with a thunderous effort from just outside the box.

Watch below as the ball falls to Neres and he makes no mistake with a powerful left-footed effort that sails into the top corner…

Pictures courtesy of Fox Sports

Neres is a quality player who’s long been a top performer for Ajax, and one imagines goals like this will see him attract attention from bigger clubs.

Ajax often have to deal with selling their star names and Neres looks like he could be one of the next exciting talents to emerge at the Amsterdam outfit.