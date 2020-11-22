Video: The hilarious moment Lucien Favre forgot how many goals Erling Haaland scored

Erling Haaland had another superb night for Borussia Dortmund as he scored a stunning four goals against Hertha Berlin.

The Norwegian goal machine is truly on another level at the moment, so much so that even his manager Lucien Favre appeared to forget how many he’d scored!

Erling Haaland is so good, Favre doesn’t even know how many goals he scored lmao. #BSCBVB pic.twitter.com/EM25xWZMfF — ????? ?? (@BastiMZR) November 21, 2020

See the video above as the pair chat after the game, with Favre seeming to have lost count as to how many Haaland scored, with the striker putting him right.

What a player – make sure to watch his goals here.