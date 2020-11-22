“Finished at this club” These Arsenal fans insist Nicolas Pepe is finished at Arsenal after stupid red card vs Leeds

Obviously it’s not Nicolas Pepe’s fault that Arsenal went out and made him their club record signing, but that decision is continuing to look worse by the day.

He has shown that he’s capable of some outstanding moments when he gets a chance to play in the Europa League, but it’s usually included in a frustrating performance that involves losing possession cheaply on a regular basis.

He was given a chance to impress from the start tonight against Leeds, but he ruined Arsenal’s chances with a stupid and pretty pathetic headbutt.

That’s the last thing that Mikel Arteta would’ve been looking for when he was weighing up giving him a regular starting spot, while the suspension will automatically rule him out too.

The failure to win means that Arsenal remain in the bottom half of the table after a promising start, so it’s really no surprise to see that the fans have started to turn on Pepe after his antics tonight:

Get out of my club pepe — richid temmy (@richid_temmy) November 22, 2020

Pepe is finished. Can’t be screaming for game time and do that. Sell him in Jan or in the summer — . (@Rxxdot) November 22, 2020

Pepe’s Arsenal career is finished. The final nail in the coffin will be when Martinelli comes back and then he’ll be sold in the summer — Phil?? #ENDSARS (@SuperiorSaka) November 22, 2020

Pèpè is finished. That was disgraceful from him. — Evonne Okafor (@EvonneOkafor) November 22, 2020

Feel sorry for Joe Willock, gets his chance to stake a claim for more game time and Pepe goes and chucks his own and Joe's chance away. Stupid behaviour from Pepe. I wouldn't even play him in the Europa League until his ban is finished. — Rob ?? (@Sweaty_Gooner) November 22, 2020