Menu

“Finished at this club” These Arsenal fans insist Nicolas Pepe is finished at Arsenal after stupid red card vs Leeds

Arsenal FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Obviously it’s not Nicolas Pepe’s fault that Arsenal went out and made him their club record signing, but that decision is continuing to look worse by the day.

He has shown that he’s capable of some outstanding moments when he gets a chance to play in the Europa League, but it’s usually included in a frustrating performance that involves losing possession cheaply on a regular basis.

He was given a chance to impress from the start tonight against Leeds, but he ruined Arsenal’s chances with a stupid and pretty pathetic headbutt.

READ MORE: Video: Arsenal continue to show fight in all the wrong moments as Nicolas Pepe is sent off for nasty headbutt on Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski

That’s the last thing that Mikel Arteta would’ve been looking for when he was weighing up giving him a regular starting spot, while the suspension will automatically rule him out too.

The failure to win means that Arsenal remain in the bottom half of the table after a promising start, so it’s really no surprise to see that the fans have started to turn on Pepe after his antics tonight:

 

More Stories Nicolas Pepe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.