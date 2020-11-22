Video: Fulham’s Ivan Cavaleiro skies awful penalty over the bar vs Everton

Fulham aren’t having the best day at the office against Everton in this afternoon’s Premier League clash, and this awful penalty miss just sums it all up.

Watch the video below as Ivan Cavaleiro slips at the crucial moment and skies an awful penalty well over the bar, messing up the opportunity to get his team back in the game at 3-2…

Pictures courtesy of RMC

Fulham would go on to score a few minutes later, but this was just dire from Cavaleiro as he got his technique all wrong.

Everton were superb in the first half to race into a 3-1 lead, but they were let off the hook here.