‘He was in pain’ – Mikel Arteta offers update on Bukayo Saka’s injury after ‘pretty bad’ challenge from Leeds player

Mikel Arteta offered some initial insight and an update on the injury that forced starlet Bukayo Saka off in the late stages of today’s Premier League draw against Leeds.

Saka was replaced by Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the 93rd minute after his knee was cut by a Leeds player’s stud, with Arteta stating that the 19-year-old was in ‘pain’ after the ‘pretty bad’ challenge.

After an uninspiring performance, the last thing that needs to be piled onto the Gunners is injury troubles, especially to one of England’s brightest talents.

Saka himself was a substitute in Sunday’s clash, with the versatile ace coming on for fellow academy graduate Joe Willock in the 57th minute.

Here’s Arteta’s initial update on the blow to Saka:

“Yeah, he was in pain, we don’t know, we’re going to have assess how bad it is with the medical staff.”

“It looked a pretty bad challenge and he was in pain so we decided to take him out straight away.”

With Arsenal’s poor performances as of late sparking calls for the side – and their tactics – to be changed, the north London outfit really can’t afford any serious injury blows.

Saka has established himself as an important player after a wonderful breakthrough season last time out, the ace has made 12 appearances so far this term, contributing a goal and two assists.

Saka’s impressive performances saw him introduced into the England first-team squad in October, with the talent winning four caps to date.