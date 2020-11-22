Manchester United ready to make €120million offer for transfer of big-name attacker

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs who’d be prepared to meet Atletico Madrid’s asking price for Joao Felix.

The exciting young forward has not always looked at his best in Diego Simeone’s side, and it could be that top clubs will now pay big to try and prise him away.

According to Don Balon, Man Utd are up there with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as potential suitors for Felix, who would likely cost around €120million.

United could certainly do with adding more quality to their attack, with Felix looking like having a very bright future in the game as long as he’s used in the right kind of system.

Simeone’s more defensive tactics have not looked ideal for Felix, but United have more attacking traditions and could also undoubtedly benefit from bringing the 21-year-old in as an upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Still, €120m is a lot to pay for a player who perhaps hasn’t set the world alight as expected, so it will be interesting to see if top teams really are prepared to fork out that much cash for Felix any time soon.

It would certainly be exciting to see the Portugal international in the Premier League at some point in his career.

