Paris-Saint Germain full-back Juan Bernat has given his thoughts on the recent speculation linking Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos with a sensational transfer to Parc des Princes.

READ MORE: Liverpool consider four potential transfer targets to replace Mohamed Salah

Bernat, 27, joined Paris-Saint Germain from Bayern Munich in 2018 in a transfer which cost the Ligue 1 giants just £4.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in the French capital, the Spanish full-back has featured in 76 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in a decent 16 goals.

Bernat’s two-years with Paris-Saint Germain has seen the Spaniard lift five major trophies including back-to-back Ligue 1 titles.

The Spanish defender would have been hoping he could add to his already impressive trophy haul when he was part of the Paris-Saint Germain squad who reached last season’s Champions League final, however, after losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich, it wasn’t to be.

Nevertheless, Bernat remains to be one of Europe’s most highly-rated defenders but according to recent Spanish reports, Bernat could be set to line-up with another defensive great.

There has been recent speculation which suggests Real Madrid’s captain Ramos could be set for a shock switch to join Bernat at Paris-Saint Germain.

Speaking about the speculation, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Bernat said: “It’s true, he’s a leader, a great player, he has shown it in his career.

“He is an incredible player, with a lot of character. But I can’t say anything else, they are just rumours.”