Leicester City had £26.77m bid for William Carvalho rejected during the summer

Leicester City reportedly tried to land Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho for just £26.77m during the summer transfer window.

Carvalho, 28, joined Real Betis from Liga NOS side Sporting Lisbon in 2018 for just £14.4m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Spain two-years ago, Carvalho has gone on to make 65 appearances in all competitions.

It has been reported by La Razon (via Sports Witness) that Carvalho came close to joining Premier League side Leicester City.

It is understood that manager Brendan Rodgers identified Carvalho has a key target throughout the summer and was keen to bring him to the King Power.

It was reported back in June that the Foxes had advanced in their talks for Carvalho, however, a move failed to materialise.

La Razon report that they’re willing to allow Carvalho to leave but will want a significant fee, one which is much higher than the initial £14m.4m they paid for him two-years ago.

The report also states that it is currently unknown whether or not a club are willing to pay nearly £30m for their defensive midfielder, but does acknowledge that Leicester City are still very much interested in landing him.