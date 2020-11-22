Liverpool are reportedly looking into four potential replacements for Mohamed Salah as his future at Anfield comes into some doubt.

Jurgen Klopp is said to have had something of a ‘rift’ with his star player, with Real Madrid possibly set to pounce if he becomes available, according to Don Balon.

The Reds would then supposedly look at Adama Traore, Ousmane Dembele, Ismaila Sarr or Talles Magno as candidates to replace Salah in their attack, according to Don Balon.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be gutted if Salah does end up leaving, with the Egypt international proving a world class performer for them since he joined from Roma back in 2017.

Salah has gone on to score 104 goals in 165 appearances for LFC, helping them to win the Champions League in 2018/19 and the Premier League title last term.

Still, if Don Balon’s report is accurate and he and Klopp are struggling to click, it might be for the best if changes are made.

Traore, Dembele, Sarr or Magno all look quality potential signings for Liverpool, even if none of them are quite in Salah’s league at the moment.

Klopp, however, has a fine track record of improving players a lot, with Salah a notable example of that, along with the likes of Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson.

Traore has looked an exciting performer for Wolves and could be a good fit for Liverpool’s style of play, while Sarr also shone with Watford in the Premier League before their relegation last season.

Dembele has struggled at Barcelona but once looked an outstanding young talent, so could be worth gambling on in the near future.

Magno, meanwhile, is more of an unknown at this moment in time, but the 18-year-old Brazilian looks a promising talent for the future.