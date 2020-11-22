Zidane desperate to replace Real Madrid flop Hazard with transfer of Liverpool star

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to replace Eden Hazard.

Hazard has flopped since his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, looking a shadow of his former self so far, with the excellent Mane likely to be a major upgrade.

The Senegal international has been a consistently world class performer for Liverpool and it’s unsurprising Todo Fichajes are claiming Zidane is a huge admirer of his.

Of course, persuading Liverpool to sell Mane won’t be easy, with the 28-year-old proving an instrumental part of Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent years, playing a key role in their huge success.

Real would do well to bring in someone of his quality, but they might not enjoy the same success that clubs have had in raiding Liverpool in the past.

LFC have had to deal with losing star players like Philippe Coutinho, Raheem Sterling, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Javier Mascherano and Xabi Alonso in the last decade or so, but they can now arguably offer better chances of success than Real Madrid.

Los Blancos tend to get the players they want, however, and it’s easy to see why they’d make Mane a priority after Hazard’s struggles at the Bernabeu.