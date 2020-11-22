Liverpool and Chelsea stars lined up as transfer targets for Euro giants

Liverpool and Chelsea could reportedly find themselves raided by Inter Milan in the near future if the Italian giants get their way.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter are looking at a number of targets for the upcoming January transfer window, with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum mentioned as being on their radar.

This could majorly strengthen Antonio Conte’s side, with Giroud looking like a strong squad player option to come in and provide depth behind Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, while Wijnaldum has been a star player for Liverpool and could surely go straight into Inter’s starting XI.

LFC surely won’t want to sell the Netherlands international, however, following his tremendous impact during his time at Anfield, where he’s played a key role in recent Premier League and Champions League title victories.

Chelsea, meanwhile, probably wouldn’t miss Giroud too much, even if the France international remains a quality player capable of making an impact in the Premier League.

Giroud himself, however, might want to think twice about swapping Stamford Bridge for the San Siro as it seems unlikely to majorly improve his prospects of getting more playing time.