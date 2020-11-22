Man City line-up contract talks with two stars as January attentions set to turn to Lionel Messi

Manchester City are reportedly set to offer midfield duo Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne new contracts as a mark of intent following manager Pep Guardiola’s recent two-year extension.

According to a recent report from the Mirror, the City hierarchy are on the verge of opening contract talks with Sterling and De Bruyne as the club look to get two of their biggest stars to commit their long-term futures.

Fans of Man City have recently seen Guardiola pen a new deal which will see the Spaniard add another two-years to his deal, as per Sky Sports.

It is understood that seeing De Bruyne sign a new deal will be relatively straight forward after the Belgian maestro made it clear during initial talks that he is content at the club.

Elsewhere, the club feel confident that Englishman Sterling will sign on the dotted line after speculation surrounding Guardiola’s long-term future was recently resolved.

Similarly to team-mate De Bruyne’s wage, Sterling earns around £300,000-per week and despite having two more years to run on his current deal, the winger has previously expressed ambitions to play abroad.

Sterling’s admission has seen his current club decide to act quickly in order to tie the attacker down for the foreseeable in order to bump his market value up should a future transfer be on the horizon.

The Mirror also claims that the club’s intentions are to see Sterling and De Bruyne sign contract extensions before the blue half of Manchester make Barcelona star Lionel Messi their number-one January transfer target.