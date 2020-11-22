Man United and Chelsea on red alert as speculation over Juventus star’s long-term future grows

Italian journalist Umberto Zapelloni has speculated over the long-term future of Juventus star Paulo Dybala and has hinted that the player’s agent could be causing problems.

Dybala, 27, joined Juventus in 2015 from Palmero in a transfer which cost the Old Lady £36m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since the South American’s arrival at Juventus, he has gone on to feature in 235 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in an impressive 138 goals.

Dybala’s five-years with Juventus have seen him have a hand in his side winning a massive 10 major trophies including five Serie A titles.

However, seemingly out-of-favour with manager Andrea Pirlo, Dybala’s long-term future with Juventus continues to be speculated.

Recently there has been suggestions that Premier League giants Manchester United (The Sun) and Chelsea (Daily Mail) are continuing to cast an eye over the talented Argentinian.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from Italian journalist Zapelloni who spoke exclusively to Calcio Mercato about the Juventus star.

Having seen Dybala left out of the starting line-up again for Juventus’ Serie A match against Cagliari yesterday, Zapelloni believes his agent could be causing problems, he said: “At this point Juve must understand whether Dybala is the man to bet on for the future or not, it’s a game of chess with his agent.

“I would always keep him in the team and would focus on him after Ronaldo, but with Pirlo the feeling does not seem at its best.”