“Everything comes through him” – Man United legend singles out Red Devils star for praise

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has paid the ultimate compliment to midfielder Bruno Fernandes after another fine performance in yesterday’s 1-0 win over West Brom.

The Red Devils were not at their very best against the Baggies, but Fernandes scored the winner from the penalty spot to cap another strong display and bag an important three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Portugal international has been simply superb since his move to Man Utd from Sporting Lisbon in January, and it’s clear Ferdinand is well aware of how important he’s become for the club.

Speaking about Fernandes after United’s win over West Brom, BT Sport pundit Ferdinand said, as quoted by the Metro: “Everything comes through him.

“He’s a player who creates and takes on responsibility. It seems like he likes that.”

Another MUFC legend Paul Scholes was also full of praise for Fernandes, though he also struck a more negative tone as he questioned where this team would be without the 26-year-old.

Scholes, also speaking on BT Sport and quoted by the Metro, said: “You do wonder where Man Utd would be without Fernandes. Before Bruno came in, United couldn’t create a chance.”