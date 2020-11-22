Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero reportedly looks increasingly likely to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Argentine came close to leaving Old Trafford in the summer, but United’s asking price of £5million is said to have proven to be something of a stumbling block, according to the Daily Star.

Now, however, the Red Devils look set to accept Romero’s departure for just half of that, as they could cash in on the ‘keeper for £2.5m, according to the Daily Star.

United fans will no doubt be disappointed to see Romero leave after his great service to the club for a number of years.

A reliable backup ‘keeper, Romero never complained about life on the bench and always performed at a high standard when he was called in to play.

Some will even feel he was better than first-choice shot-stopper David de Gea at points, though he never managed to establish himself as number one.

Man Utd now have the exciting young Dean Henderson as second choice to De Gea, so it’s unsurprising Romero’s future looks in real doubt.