The Sun have shockingly claimed that Leeds are one of the sides that could seek a loan move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the January transfer window.

As well United’s historic rivals, the Sun claim that Brighton could also pursue a move for the 23-year-old.

The report adds that Henderson would like to secure a loan move in January in order to net regular first-team football, which will in turn allow him to maintain his place in England’s squad ahead of the Euros.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeping his faith in David De Gea – who has turned in some much better performances – Henderson has been limited to three outings which have all come in cup competitions.

The Sun reiterate that Henderson’s hopes of leaving could be up in the air as Sergio Romero would like to leave permanently in January, both simply won’t be allowed to exit as it would leave no cover.

Henderson won his first call-up to the England squad last October, following his fine performances whilst out on loan with Sheffield United, the ace made his debut in the last break.

Henderson already has Jordan Pickford – the man who is solid for the Three Lions but shaky for Everton – and Nick Pope to compete with.

Whilst Gareth Southgate has continued to call up Henderson for this year’s three breaks, it will be hard for the England gaffer to justify this if the United man isn’t playing as a starter from January onwards, especially when there are other solid keepers in the Premier League like Alex McCarthy, Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone.