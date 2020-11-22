Menu

Man United’s shocking conversion rate stat sees them worst in the league on goal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s shockingly low conversion rate of just 7.7% sees the Reds as the worst team in the Premier League when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net.

United hosted West Brom in the Premier League’s late kick-off last night in a game which saw the Reds get a narrow 1-0 victory over Slavan Bilic’s men.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer guided his side into last night’s game knowing a win was vital considering the fact they had not won a single match at Old Trafford so far, all season.

United have been forced to see the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs all take points away from their stomping ground so beating relegation threatened West Brom was top priority.

A Bruno Fernandes penalty during the second-half ended up being the only goal of the game and ensured the Reds would take all-three points.

However, a shocking stat has since been revealed which suggest the Red Devils are in desperate need of an injection of quality when it comes to finishing off chances.

According to Squawka, United have just a 7.7% conversion rate in the Premier League so far this season – A stat which sees them rank rock-bottom among the league’s other 19-teams.

