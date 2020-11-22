Menu

Video: Man Utd got away with blatant foul just before being awarded penalty vs West Brom

Manchester United got a huge slice of luck in their 1-0 win over West Brom yesterday.

Just watch this clip below as Red Devils midfielder Fred clearly fouled a West Brom player, which the referee waved on…

Moments later Man Utd got a penalty as they so often do and scored to get their winner.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ended their torrid run of form at home with this result, but was it deserved?

